A Greggs superfan has declared her love for the bakery chain by getting a vegan sausage roll tattooed on her leg.

Tattoo apprentice Beth Kweeday, 23, visits the bakery multiple times a day and got inked in honour of the vegan products she loves.

Her colleague carried out the artwork, jokingly suggesting the idea after noticing Beth's lunch habits.

"It’s safe to say I’m a Greggs superfan," the 23-year-old said, adding that she "couldn't be happier" with her latest tattoo.

