Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:41
Halsey shares behind-the-scenes footage of health struggles: ‘Lucky to be alive’
Halsey has shared behind-the-scenes footage of her receiving medical treatment after disclosing she has been facing health problems in private.
“Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive,” the singer captioned a series of videos, one of which depicted her rubbing her legs in apparent pain with medication bottles seen in the background.
She posted the clips as she announced "The End" - the first new single from her new album.
"I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick," Halsey said.
Up next
03:17
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
04:28
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:17
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’
04:28
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session
04:03
The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box
03:24
Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:17
Sunak laughed at for saying national service is ‘great opportunity’
00:18
Rishi Sunak booed as he blames NHS waiting lists on doctors strikes
00:34
Nigel Farage says he will increase turnout at general election
00:17
Atlanta resident floats down flooded street after water mains breaks
01:13
Mbappe speaks out on Real Madrid deal: ‘Things made me unhappy at PSG’
01:02
Gareth Southgate promises to give England squad ‘respect’ it deserves
01:14
Watch: Rob Burrow’s final message to fans recorded weeks before death
00:37
Watch: England fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow before Bosnia friendly
00:55
Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’
00:51
Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas
00:28
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona
00:41