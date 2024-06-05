Halsey shares behind-the-scenes footage of health struggles: ‘Lucky to be alive’

Halsey has shared behind-the-scenes footage of her receiving medical treatment after disclosing she has been facing health problems in private.

“Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive,” the singer captioned a series of videos, one of which depicted her rubbing her legs in apparent pain with medication bottles seen in the background.

She posted the clips as she announced "The End" - the first new single from her new album.

"I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick," Halsey said.