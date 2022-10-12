Meghan Markle recalls how Prince Harry helped her through her ‘worst point’

The Duchess of Sussex has candidly spoken about a time when her husband, the Duke of Sussex, helped her when she was at her “worst” with mental health struggles.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan told actress Deepika Padukone about how Prince Harry helped her reach out to a mental health professional.

“My husband had found a referral for me to call [a mental health expert]... And she could hear the dire state that I was in,” the duchess said.

