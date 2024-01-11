Island hopscotch in Hong Kong

Beginning with a look around Hong Kong Park, Simon boards the popular, recently revamped Peak Tram, which transports him above the highrises and through the vegetation draped over Victoria Peak.

At the top he takes in the astonishing views from the Sky Platform, before exploring the footpaths that thread through the forest and wind back down to Aberdeen on Hong Kong Harbour’s southern shore. He hops on a ferry to Ap Lei Chau and hikes up to his favourite off-grid Hong Kong hill: Yuk Kwai Shan.