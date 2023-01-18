Paragliders crash land on road sending car swerving

Lucky paragliders avoided a nasty crash when a technical failure forced an emergency landing in India.

This CCTV footage shows the moment the glider skidded along the road in Karnataka on 14 January.

A car can be seen swerving just in time to avoid crashing into them at speed, ending up on the side of the road.

It was reported that the pilot of the glider had just four months of experience.

