A young woman has revealed what it was like to receive a diagnosis of menopause at age 15, describing her experiences as "devastating."

Sheree Hargreaves, 21, could not understand why she was experiencing brain fog and hot flushes while she was still at school.

After an examination by a doctor, Ms Hargreaves was told that she was going through the menopause, which could have started at just seven or eight.

"I was just so confused, like, shocked and really sad. How am I 15 and going through the menopause?" Ms Hargreaves told ITV News.

