Instagram launches new safety features to protect high-profile users from trolls

Instagram has launched new safety features that crack down on trolling.

The changes are designed to help protect high-profile users from abuse and include features that can hide offensive replies to Instagram stories and send kindness reminders in direct messages to users.

Other new features make an improvement to the blocking method, allowing people to block other accounts linked to or created by the abuser who was originally blocked, making it difficult for the user to contact them again.

