Ireland’s oldest person celebrates 109th birthday in Dublin

Watch as Ireland’s oldest person, Máirín Hughes, celebrated her 109th birthday in Dublin on Monday (22 May).

A small celebration held at Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod, Dublin, saw Ms Hughes’s favourite songs played and well-wishers offer their congratulations.

Ms Hughes was born in Belfast in 1914 and has spent time living in Kerry, Dublin and Cork throughout her long life.

“Mairin is a super lady, she really is inspirational to all of us here,” said the director of nursing at Maryfield, Orla Quigg, told the PA news agency.

