Irish president suggests schools should avoid setting children homework

Ireland's president has suggested that schools should avoid assigning children homework, leaving school at the gates.

Michael D Higgins shared his beliefs on the matter during a sit down with students that was broadcast on RTE.

"People should be able to use their time for other creative things," he told the children during his visit to Tipperary.

The 81-year-old also offered words of wisdom for the young people, urging them to "stay curious about everything."

