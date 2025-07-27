James Whale has shared a heartbreaking insight into his terminal cancer diagnosis in the latest episode of his podcast Tales of the Whales he presents with his wife Nadine.

The broadcaster, 76, has been living with stage four kidney cancer since 2020.

In May, he announced that he had stopped treatment and the disease had spread to his spine, brain and lungs, and his oncologist told him he probably had "only weeks" to live.

In a candid health update, James described on the 19 July episode how he had been struggling to breathe, think, or talk.