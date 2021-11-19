Comedian Janey Godley has confirmed she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The Glasgow stand-up comic and podcaster has been touring across the UK since early October, last week playing three consecutive nights at the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

On Friday (19 November), Godley shared a photo from her hospital bed as she announced that she wouldn’t be able to complete her tour this weekend.

Mrs Godley tweeted: “Sorry but my last weekend of the tour can’t go ahead in Edinburgh and Musselburgh as I am in hospital with ovarian cancer”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here