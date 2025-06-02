John Legend reveals what he’d say to Kanye West today after friendship breakdown

John Legend has opened up on what he would say to Kanye West if there were no cameras around.

Speaking to Damian Hughes on the High Performance podcast, the EGOT winner, 46, touched on his relationship with the rapper, 47, whom he collaborated with in the past.

West has been wrapped up in a series of controversies in recent years, including posting antisemitic rants on social media, wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview and selling swastika T-shirts on his website.

Legend publicly turned away from West in 2022 following the latter’s support for Donald Trump, saying the political division between the two “became too much for us to sustain”.