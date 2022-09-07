Kim Kardashian calls Pete Davidson a ‘cutie’ after breakup

Kim Kardashian has shared her well-wishes for her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson a month after the couple broke up.

During a new interview, the reality star, 41, spoke highly of the comedian, who she dated for nine months after the pair met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” Kardashian said.

