King hosts Buckingham Palace reception to celebrate Asian contribution to Britain

King Charles hosted members of the East and South-East Asian communities at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 1 February.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, threw the reception to celebrate the contributions of the communities to Britain.

Fashion designers Alexa Chung and John Rocha and the Crown Prince of Selangor were among those in attendance.

More than 300 people gathered at the palace where champagne and canapes were served throughout the evening.

