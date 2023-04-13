Crowned portrait of King to feature on coins for first time

A crowned portrait King Charles III will for the first time feature on new commemorative coins created to celebrate his upcoming coronation.

The effigy has been designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings depicting His Majesty wearing the Tudor crown - personally selected by the King for the portrait despite it no longer existing - on the highly collectible coins

The public will be able to get their hands on the coins later in April ahead of the celebration.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.