King Charles III: A 74-year journey from heir to monarch

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May 2023.

The symbolic day marks the end of a 74-year wait to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, in an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey in front of more than 2,200 guests.

Ahead of the day, The Independent looks back at the story of Britain’s new monarch - from his time at Gordounstoun Academy to relationship controversies, to his famed philanthropy efforts and finally to his historic coronation.

