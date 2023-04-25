Watch: The King’s Troop rehearse for 6 May coronation

As preparations intensify for the coronation of King Charles III, members of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, were put through their paces at Woolwich Barracks in London on Monday 24 April.

Soldiers took part in the Advanced Mounted Gunner Pass Out – a final assessment which allows them to ride in ceremonial parades and take part in the gun salute celebrating the moment the monarch is crowned at midday on 6 May.

Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, at Westminster Abbey.

