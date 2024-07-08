King Charles III was taught a handshake by members of the West Indies cricket team during a meeting at Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth, hosted the players ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord’s.

While he was seen sharing warm moments with the team, the King also expressed his care and concern for those affected by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.

Charles sent his and his family’s “heartfelt condolences” to the people of the region following the death and destruction caused by the storm.