Robot creates world-first portrait of King Charles III

An ultra-realistic humanoid robot has created a world-first portrait of King Charles III.

Ai-Da created "Algorithm King" using advanced AI algorithms, a robotic arm using oil on canvas, and the cameras in her eyes.

The British robot previously created a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, "Algorithm Queen," to celebrate the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Ai-Da made history in 2024 when a painting by the robot sold at Sotheby’s for $1m.

King Charles's portrait was unveiled at the UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations in Geneva as part of the 2025 "AI for Good" Summit, hosted by the UN.