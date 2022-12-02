GB News reporter says Lady Hussey was 'cancelled for one misspeak' in royal race row

GB News reporter Olivia Utley gave her two cents on the Royal race row, saying it’s “sad” that Lady Hussey was “cancelled.”

Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, she said: “I think it’s a bit sad that we live in a sort of society where an 83-year-old-woman ...can just be sort of cancelled for one misspeak.”

Continuing, she said that everyone who knows her “says that she’s not in any way racist,” and is a “very kind-hearted woman.”

However, she clarified that it doesn’t “in any way undermine” Ngozi Fulani’s “horrible experience.”

