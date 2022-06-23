GMB presenter Laura Tobin repeatedly gets Adil Ray’s name wrong

Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin joked that she was quitting the show after repeatedly getting her colleague Adil Ray’s name wrong.

The weather presenter called her co-star “Aled” several times, despite saying that she had texted him to apologise.

In retaliation, Ray introduced Tobin’s weather report by calling her “Lisa” and “Linda.”

“I literally just text Adil to say that, ‘I am sorry’, and he replied, ‘who is this?’” Tobin said, before joking that it was her last day on the show.

