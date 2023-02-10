Lego launches massive 6,000-piece Lord of the Rings Rivendell set

Lego is launching a massive set that allows Lord of the Rings fans to build their very own Rivendell.

The set comes with a whopping total of 6,167 pieces and 15 minifigures to populate the sanctuary with.

Standing at 16 inches tall and 30 inches wide, the set will set you back around £430 when it goes on sale on 8 March.

The company says the set has “authentic details that reveal themselves as you build.”

This video gives a glimpse of what enthusiasts can look forward to completing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.