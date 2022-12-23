Tense moment driver gets stuck on level crossing as a speeding train approaches

The tense moment a BMW driver got stuck on a level crossing as a speeding train approached was caught on camera.

CCTV footage shows Steven Maxwell Lestrange trying to get past the tracks before the second barrier came down - to no avail.

The 67-year-old can be seen driving the car back and forth after he became trapped, before the passenger door flings open.

A signaller spotted the car and opened the barrier to free Mr Lestrange before the train would crash into him.

British Transport Police have launched an investigation following the near-miss at Windmill Lane.

