Woman’s life saved by rubber ‘slider’ sandals after getting electrocuted

A Halifax woman says her rubber "slider" sandals saved her life when she was electrocuted while vacuuming her outdoors astroturf.

Kerry Tattersley accidently touched a live current when she went to remove her appliance's extension lead, throwing her back into a nearby wall.

The 36-year-old said her veins were "popping out" all over her arms and legs when she was shocked, and that she was yet to regain full use of her hand.

Upon arrival to hospital, Tattersley said the doctors informed her that her Puma sandals were what saved her life.

