‘Oh my god’: Mother has hilarious reaction to Love Island’s Davide

A New York mother's hilarious reaction to Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti was caught on camera by her daughter.

Sandy Santana can be heard repeatedly exclaiming "oh my god" as she fawned over the Islander, telling her daughter: "I think he's hysterical ... that would be my love boy."

"Why don't they have any for my age? That's not fair. It's only for you young people ... How come I'm stuck with all the old bums hanging around?" Sandy quips.

Ariana Santana, Sandy's daughter, discovered Love Island when she lived in the UK.

