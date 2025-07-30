An error dating back to 1978 could mean some people are owed thousands of pounds by HMRC, Martin Lewis has explained.

Speaking to This Morning, the Money Saving Expert founder explained that those who took time away from paid work to either look after their child or someone with a long-term disability or illness between 1978 and 2010 could have incorrect National Insurance gaps that reduce their state pension.

More than 100,000 people are thought to be affected.

"This primarily impacts women, although not solely women... between the ages of 41 and 90. Most generally, they'll be in their 60s and 70s," Lewis said.

"There could be many women who are not getting the full state pension because they should have got home responsibilities protection and they didn't get it because of an error."