Meghan Markle has released a special video to mark her 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex has teamed up with comedian Melissa McCarthy to launch the 40x40 campaign, which encourages people around the world to give 40 minutes of their time to mentor women back into the workforce.

In her first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Lilibet in June, Meghan features on a video call with McCarthy, urging friends to create a "ripple effect" and help support the millions of women who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 return to work.