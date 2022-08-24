An Australian TV host laughed at Meghan Markle’s revelation of how her son Archie’s nursery caught fire during a tour in South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled the incident on her podcast Archetypes.

Archie was not in the nursery when the fire broke out, but Ms Markle said she was “shaken.”

“Because the baby wasn’t there, she was going to have difficulties going to a function? Oh my God,’ Mr Stefanovic said before laughing.

“A lot of the issues she raises are valid... there’s drama when it comes from her,” co-host Ally Langdon said.

