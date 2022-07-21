The best images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope revealed a purple swirl in our universe, giving a more vivid glimpse of the distant galaxy NGC 628.

While the spiral arms of the NGC 628 have been captured before by the Hubble Space Telescope, the new imagery shows off its purple spinal structure.

This footage shows some of the best pictures of space it has given us so far.

The telescope has since found GLASS-z13, a galaxy dating just 300 million years after the big bang.

