Artemis II: Meet the crew embarking on the first manned Moon mission since Apollo

Nasa has announced the four astronauts that will embark on the first crewed Moon mission since the Apollo era.

Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman will carry out a nearly 10-day-long lunar flyby in 2024.

If the Artemis II mission goes well, Nasa would then land a crew on the Moon, paving the way for a lasting human presence.

This video, shared by Nasa, introduces the public to the four astronauts taking on the mission next November.

