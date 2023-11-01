Curious humpback whale circles boat off New York coast: ‘It’s looking right at us’

A curious humpback whale approached a research boat and swam around it for several minutes off the coast of New York in October.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) was conducting whale research when the huge marine mammal bobbed its head above the surface and "turned the tables", staring at the researchers.

A member of the team exclaimed "It's looking right at us!" in a video of the encounter.

Dr Howard Rosenbaum, Director of the WCS Ocean Giants programme said: "The whole team was able to have such a unique experience that will inspire our efforts for years to come."