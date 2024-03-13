Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis and shares video from hospital bed

Olivia Munn has announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The 43-year-old actor took to social media on Wednesday 13 March to share a health update with her fans.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Munn wrote, posting a video of herself in the hospital.

A statement shared alongside the video said she was told of the diagnosis in April 2023 and that in the past 10 months, she has had four surgeries.

“Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry,” Munn added, before thanking her family, friends, doctors and nurses for their support.