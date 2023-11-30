Omid Scobie fights back tears as he defends Endgame following backlash

Royal author Omid Scobie fights back tears as he defends his new book Endgame following public backlash.

It is Mr Scobie’s first public appearance since Piers Morgan named the two senior members of the royal family alleged to have raised questions about the colour of Prince Archie’s skin before he was born.

Stating he is a target “for many people”, Mr Scobie told ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (30 November): “I am a mixed race member of the press pack and I have got something different to say about it.”

His eyes glazing over as he appears to fight back tears, Mr Scobie adds: “It’s the deepest dive on the subject [of race] I think any royal correspondent has ever done, and not one article that is out there today has written a word about that section.”