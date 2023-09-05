Only Fools and Horses superfan has Del Boy’s iconic three-wheeled car at funeral

An Only Fools and Horses superfan had a funeral based on the show – complete with the Trotter’s trademark three-wheel van.

Derek Mavir, 84, who was nicknamed ‘Del-Boy,’ loved the comedy classic and sharing the name with David Jason’s lead character.

After he passed away on 29 June, his family wanted to pay the ultimate tribute to their beloved dad and grandad so arranged for a replica of the yellow Reliant Regal to join the funeral procession.

Derek’s granddaughter Katie Harvey, 39, said he would’ve loved the family’s tribute to him.

She said: “He would’ve been smiling.”