Orangutan grabs and attacks taunting zoo visitor

An agitated orangutan attacked and grabbed a visitor after being taunted at a zoo in Indonesia.

Hasanal Arifin, 19, climbed over the fence and filmed himself taunting the primate at the Kasang Kulim Zoo earlier this month.

As the teenager holds his arms out towards the cage, the furious orangutan grabs his shirt and tries to pull him in.

He was freed once staff were alerted to the incident, later kicking Arifin out of the park.

Despite later saying he thought he would “die” during the exchange, Hasanal was forced to make a public apology for his antics.

Sign up for our newsletters.