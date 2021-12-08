Panda with heart condition allows doctors to give him an ultrasound

Amazing footage shows the moment a panda with a heart condition allows doctors to give him an ultrasound at San Diego Zoo.

Gao Gao has a condition where a part below one of his valves is narrowed, and the ultrasound helps medical staff monitor the efficacy of medication.

The adorable panda was filmed playing with the zookeepers and eating bamboo as a way to calm the creature before the procedure.

Dr Ryan Sadler said the treatment is effective but sadly the condition is non-curable.

