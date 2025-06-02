Paris Hilton claims toddler is clairvoyant after son’s spooky ‘encounter’

Paris Hilton has claimed that her son is "clairvoyant" after sharing a video of the youngster pointing at a "ghost" in her bedroom.

The reality star, 44, said she was "spooked" when her two-year-old, Phoenix, gestured to the room and said there was a spirit in the doorway.

Casually eating a slice of toast, the toddler said: “Room room, Mama’s room… Ghost in door. Ghost in this door."

Asking her fans for advice, Hilton wrote: "Has this happened with your little ones? Would love to know… for research purposes." Hilton shares her son, as well as her daughter London, with her husband Carter Reum.