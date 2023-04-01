Blankety Blank came back to BBC One for one night only as a tribute to Paul O’Grady, the TV host who recently passed away.

The famous comedian fronted the gameshow as groundbreaking drag queen Lily Savage.

The episode, aired on April 1 at 7pm, featured a celebrity panel with the likes of Lord of the Rings’ very own Sir Ian McKellen and Big Brother legend Davina McCall.

Paul O’Grady passed away at his home on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67, as announced by his husband Andre Portasio.

