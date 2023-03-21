Courting penguins search for perfect pebble to woo females as mating season kicks off

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo have been gearing up for mating season by collecting pebbles to present to females.

This adorable footage shows the scene at the Scottish zoo on Tuesday, 21 March.

Edinburgh Zoo has set up an online livestream so animal lovers can watch the bird's courtship rituals as they play out.

Penguins will collect as many pebbles as possible for their nest rings before the females will lay their eggs later this month.

