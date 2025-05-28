Daddy Pig ‘breaks down in tears’ in first-ever live TV interview

Daddy Pig became emotional as he gave his first-ever live TV interview following the birth of Peppa Pig’s baby sister Evie.

In a segment on Wednesday’s (28 May) episode of Good Morning Britain, Mummy Pig was speaking about how Peppa and George have been reacting to their new sibling when Daddy Pig began to tear up.

“Oh, sorry. That's me off again. It's been quite an emotional week,” the character told presenter Richard Arnold.

The animated show has followed the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George, for more than two decades.