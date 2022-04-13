Viewers of This Morning were left in stitches on Wednesday morning as a dog ran riot in the studio during an interview with a "pet psychic".

A mischievous pup named Misty disappeared off the set and was found trying to tuck into Ainsley Harriott's chicken recipe in the kitchen as three crew members, her psychic owner Beth, and hosts Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson tried to call her back over.

"What do you think Misty is thinking right now? Because she’s actually done a runner," Josie asked the guest.

