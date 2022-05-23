'I'm free': Pete Davidson leaves Saturday Night Live after eight years

Pete Davidson has left Saturday Night Live after eight years on air, amid a cast shake-up that has also seen long-featured star Kate McKinnon leave the show.

“Millions of people are just watching to see if I bring up Kanye. I’d never imagined this would be my life. When I started I was just a skinny kid”, said Pete talking about his feud with the rapper over his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The 28-year-old comedian joined the sketch comedy series in 2014, making him ​one of the youngest performers ever to be featured in SNL’s five decade history.

