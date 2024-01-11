British Army officer Preet Chandi, who already holds two world records for Antarctic trekking, has spoken about the challenge of becoming the fastest woman to complete a solo South Pole ski expedition

Ms Chandi, known as Polar Preet, revealed how a certain Disney Pixar character helped get her through tough moments when covering the 1,130km of Antarctic ice in 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutes.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Thursday (11 January), she said: “It’s almost a bit like a mental prison at times. I used to struggle to get out of that.”