The Prince of Wales's favourite Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese.

In a new interview with the BBC, the Prince spoke out about his efforts to reduce his carbon footprint, which included changing the fuel for his car to a more sustainable source.

The heir to the throne revealed he has converted his favourite vehicle, which he has owned for 51 years, to run on a “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

Prince Charles uses a fuel called E85, which consists of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol.

