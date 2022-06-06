Prince Charles laughs uncontrollably while watching platinum jubilee pageant

Prince Charles appeared to break out into a fit of laughter as he watched the platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday night.

As a troupe of dancing elephants and zebras passed in front of the royal family, the Prince of Wales could help but have a good old giggle.

He was laughing so much that his wife Camilla and son, Prince William, leaned over to find out what was so funny.

After Charles tried to explain, he could be seen laughing behind his hand once more.

