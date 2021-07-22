A new photo to mark Prince George’s eighth birthday shows him sitting on a Land Rover – the car closely associated with his late great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The prince can be seen smiling as he perches on the bonnet of a Land Rover Defender. Prince Philip drove vehicles by the British 4x4 brand throughout his life and a modified Defender – which he helped design – carried his hearse during his funeral at Windsor Castle in April.

The photo was snapped by George’s mother the Duchess of Cambridge and released by Kensington Palace to mark his birthday on Thursday.