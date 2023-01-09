Extract after extract from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flooded news cycles this week, after it was leaked in Spain five days before its official release date.

This came to a head on Sunday (8 January), when the Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated interview with ITV host Tom Bradby was aired.

The conversation, lasting almost two hours, included Harry narrating controversial and startling excerpts from the book which, according to one royal biographer, “could mark the beginning of the end” of the monarchy.

Here the Independent looks at the stand out moments from Harry: The Interview (ITVX).