Prince Harry attempts American accent during podcast appearance

The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at an American accent during an appearance on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast.

On Wednesday’s (29 October) edition of Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know, Prince Harry discussed how long he’d been in the US and what the most “American” thing he does.

The royal said he believed it was surfing, before the comedian challenged him to say “I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's” and “Hey, do you like my Cybertruck?”.

Laughter could be heard in the background as he was attempting the accent, which was encouraged by Harry.