Prince Harry has described the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as the “most adorable couple”.

In the new BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his grandparents' 73-year marriage.

"The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw and the experiences they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people," he said.

"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple," Harry concluded.

BBC’s documentary was initially meant to honour Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, but after he passed away in April 2021, the film was changed.