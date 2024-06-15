Prince Louis plays with Buckingham Palace curtains during Trooping the Colour parade

Prince Louis was spotted getting distracted by the curtain cords of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade, as he opted to sit on the Princess of Wales’ lap for the celebration.

The six-year-old has gained a reputation over the years for his cheeky nature, and appeared to look for other things to do during this year’s parade marking the King’s birthday - including pulling on the curtain cords.

Along with his sister, Princess Charlotte, the duo joined the Princess of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacle.